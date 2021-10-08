Man facing charges in May shooting death at Spotlight Lounge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police issued an arrest warrant for a man in the shooting death of Armonte Rodger at a Toledo nightclub in May.

Darryl Lathan, 26, was already in custody at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on an unrelated charge with TPD issued the warrant for him on Thursday.

Officers responded to the Spotlight Lounge on S. Reynolds Rd. just after 1 a.m. on May 16. Prior to their arrival, Rodgers was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He later died at the hospital.

A second man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

