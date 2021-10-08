Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Multiple shots fired during fight at Findlay apartment complex

Authorities are searching for a primary suspect from a fight in Findlay on Thursday, Oct. 8.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Findlay are still searching for a primary suspect who was involved in a large fight in an eastside apartment complex parking lot.

Police were called to the complex in the 1900 block of Kirkwood Ct. around 6:18 p.m. While they were en route, officers were advised multiple gunshots were fired at the scene.

Multiple shell casings were found once officers arrived. They also located the victim vehicle elsewhere in Findlay that had been hit by some of the gunshots. They confirmed no one was injured.

Officers also learned that during the fight, one of the subjects got into a vehicle and began leaving the scene when other subjects pursued the vehicle on foot and firing rounds at the vehicle. Officers have located the vehicle that fled the scene.

Police have identified numerous involved subjects. They are still looking for a main suspect who was wearing a shite hoodie with an orange “Nickelodeon” logo, black Nike pants, and a black face mask.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with additional information in identifying the individual or further leads or information please call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or Crime Stoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

