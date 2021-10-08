Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
October 8th Weather Forecast

Warmer Weekend Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is likely at times today with highs in the middle 70s. An isolated shower is possible early Saturday, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday and Monday will be very warm with a high in the low to middle 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Outside of a slim rain chance early Tuesday morning, it should stay mostly dry next week. Highs will generally be in the middle 70s.

