October 8th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is likely at times today with highs in the middle 70s. An isolated shower is possible early Saturday, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday and Monday will be very warm with a high in the low to middle 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Outside of a slim rain chance early Tuesday morning, it should stay mostly dry next week. Highs will generally be in the middle 70s.

