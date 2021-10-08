Traffic
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening on W. Sylvania Ave.

A 31-year-old Toledo man was traveling eastbound on Sylvania near Rohr Dr. when an unnamed pedestrian attempted to cross the road. The driver did not see the pedestrian, who was hit by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital later on Thursday.

The victim’s name has been withheld as no family members or next of kin have been notified.

