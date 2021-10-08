Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening on W. Sylvania Ave.

A 31-year-old Toledo man was traveling eastbound on Sylvania near Rohr Dr. when an unnamed pedestrian attempted to cross the road. The driver did not see the pedestrian, who was hit by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital later on Thursday.

The victim’s name has been withheld as no family members or next of kin have been notified.

