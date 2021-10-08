Road construction season coming to a close

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a historic year for road construction in Toledo. In 2021, many roads were repaved and fixed, but many were not.

Oak Street is one of the streets with all-new asphalt. Ashley Ortiz lives on Oak, and no longer has to worry about potholes ruining her car.

“As far as the city getting on their job and doing it in a timely manner like they said they would, they did it, and I’m very impressed,” she says.

The City of Toledo is slated to repave 109 streets this year. The work is made possible by a levy passed by voters last November. The amount of roadwork done in 2021 is historic, but not every street got paved.

“I honestly thought there were different roads that needed to be paved other than Oak Street, but they chose this good old East side street to do, so I was just in shock and I was happy,” says Ortiz.

Around the corner on Delence, the street is peppered with potholes.

“The street’s been the same. Nothing’s been done,” says Orlando Nunez.

Nunez has lived on Delence St. for 15 years, and he’s never seen it paved, so he was excited about the new program. But now it’s October and his street isn’t on the list to receive any TLC this year.

“I’m mad. And I’m sad. Because we’re trying to live good and fix the roads and everything, but with the roads like that, I’m thinking of moving out,” says Nunez.

The city used technology called Micropaver to determine which roads need the most work. The levy lasts for three more years. So people on Delence Street are crossing their fingers that they’ll be on the list next year.

The City of Toledo did not provide an interview or a statement for this story.

