Salvation Army to begin accepting Christmas assistance applications

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army will begin accepting applications for Christmas assistance beginning Monday, October 18.

All applicants will need to register at this link. Applicants must have a valid email address and be a Lucas County resident. Only one application will be accepted per household.

Toys will be provided for children ages infant through 12. Those households with no children or kids over the age of 13 may apply and receive food assistance in the form of a Kroger gift card.

