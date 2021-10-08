Sophomore Logan Sutto shines for Anthony Wayne

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Anthony Wayne Boys Golf team captured the Division One Sectional Title on Tuesday. The Generals were led by Logan Sutto, who shot a three-under-par 69.

“His work ethic is outstanding, he’s always golfing. He loves golfing. He surrounds himself with his teammates that are all his best friends and they push each other,” mentioned Head Coach Pat Phillips.

All of Sutto’s time and hard work have paid off, the sophomore was named the Northern Lakes League Player of the Year.

“It’s pretty cool being player of the year as a sophomore. I wasn’t really expecting it at the beginning of the season. As the season went on everyone kept telling I was probably leading in points and then my dad told me I won it after NLL’s and I was pretty excited,” said Sutto.

The Generals are looking to add to their trophy collection as they tee off for Districts this Wednesday with the goal of making it to State.

