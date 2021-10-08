The zombies return to Adams Street this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All is quiet on Adams Street for now, but Saturday night, zombies will be crawling the streets. Keeping those zombies safe will be a top priority for organizers.

Amelia Jarret is the treasurer for the Village on Adams group. She told 13abc that the day before the Crawl is the most stressful day of the year. “Zombie crawl is a big deal. We have so many people coming out,” she explains.

Thousands of people, in fact. And they’ll all be dressed like zombies. But COVID-19 is still affecting our events.

“How do we do this? How do we keep zombies safe?” Jarret asked.

Those questions squashed the crawl last year. She said organizers have found an answer: “To keep everyone as safe as we can, most of the bars are doing all outside service to keep the zombies moving.”

Jarret said the crawl has always been characterized by big groups and packed bars.

“Keeping people outside is our biggest challenge,” she explained. “Also, zombies tend to want to cluster, so we do a lot to keep a zombie highway going.”

And adding some big events outside will help with that. She told 13abc, “We partnered with Haunted Hydro, and they’re going to have actors, and they’ll have a stage with flame-throwers and flame-breathers, and we’ll have three big stages, two with DJ’s and one with live music.”

The Adams Street Zombie Crawl is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Village on Adams, raising tens of thousands of dollars.

Jarret told 13abc, “It helps us pay for garbage removal and maintenance on the street, and that kind of thing.”

And this year, the Village is hoping for 12,000 zombies.

You can learn more about the event on its Facebook page.

