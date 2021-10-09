In a battle between the top teams in the region, Central Catholic emerges victorious
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Catholic, ranked 10th in the state, grabbed a tough win against one of the few teams in northwest Ohio that would give them a challenge, beating Whitmer 28-7 Friday.
Catch the scores and highlights from the game above.
Then check out top recruit Ben Ireland, a speedster wide receiver out of Findlay, plus a few other area games.
And here are the top plays of the night, The Trifecta!
