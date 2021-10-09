Traffic
In a battle between the top teams in the region, Central Catholic emerges victorious

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Catholic, ranked 10th in the state, grabbed a tough win against one of the few teams in northwest Ohio that would give them a challenge, beating Whitmer 28-7 Friday.

Catch the scores and highlights from the game above.

Then check out top recruit Ben Ireland, a speedster wide receiver out of Findlay, plus a few other area games.

And here are the top plays of the night, The Trifecta!

