Dogs in desperate need of new homes in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care and Control say they have received 112 dogs in the month of October alone, and we are only 8 days in.

“The more dogs we can get adopted out the better. So we have rooms for those strays and the owner surrenders as well,” says Jamila Ramlawi, the personalized adoption counselor.

“The sooner they are out of the shelter the better it is for their physical health and their mental health.”

Ramlawi says time in the facility can take a toll on the animals.

“The stress of shelter life starts to kind of make them deteriorate a little bit. You kind of see the spark leave their eyes. No matter how many field trips we can get them out for, or how much enrichment we can give them, it is still not a forever home.”

The organization is offering a special incentive until October 23rd. The adoption fee is lowered to $25 and anyone who brings in a bag of candy will get a license. The candy will go toward a trunk or treat event later in the month.

“We have tons of dogs in here right now looking for their forever home. We’ve got big dogs, little dogs, old dogs, young dogs. Whatever you are looking for, we are really confidant we can make a good match for you.”

