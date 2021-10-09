Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Imagination Station takes its program on the road

By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At Imagination Station there’s so much to do and learn, and now they’re going to be taking some of their tinkering tools on the road.

To expand opportunities for youth in our area to learn more about science and technology, Imagination Station is introducing a new, mobile version of their existing tinkering space.

“We’re introducing our new tinkering takeovers, and we’re bringing STEM education out on the road. So we’re very excited,” says Lori Hauser, the director of Imagination Station. “Expanding to our programmatic efforts in taking some wonderful pieces of equipment and technology out into the community for people to enjoy and tinker.”

To bring everything from scissors and glue to 3-D printers and laser cutters out to other organizations in the community, collaboration has been ongoing for a while now.

“We actually started this spring around April, having a conversation and doing some Zoom calls, and trying to figure out how we can collaborate and bring the Toledo Tinkers to the Boys & Girls Club,” explained Jasmine Haskins, Unit Director the Boys and Girls Club of Toledo.

And with the unveiling of the new tinkering van today, those interested will have several opportunities during the month of October to experience this new outreach program.

Assistant Unit Director for the Boys and Girls Club of Toledo Josiah Wells says, “This October 12th, we will be doing the Toledo Tinkers Makers Club at the Boys and Girls Club at the Hanham Unit and they will be doing a lot of different science experiments and getting the members at the club a new feel for science and seeing how fun it actually is.”

Tinkering Takeover will be at the Washington Branch Library on Saturday, October 9th, but there will plenty of opportunities throughout the month of October to experience this new outreach program. Here’s the link to the dates, times, and locations of public libraries that the program will be visiting: https://www.imaginationstationtoledo.org/programs-events/events-calendar/tinkering-takeovers/

