Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Kanye West plans to open prep school in California

Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother...
Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother Donda West.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kanye West is reportedly opening a prep school in Southern California.

The rapper is said to be calling the school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother, Donda West.

The school is set to be located at the site of a former private school near Simi Valley.

A website for the school says it will offer students a “world-class education” but does not have information about tuition costs or an opening date.

The school also is welcoming young basketball players. West is said to be involved in recruiting.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaliyah Walker is accused of robbing the Stop and Go gas station on Lagrange.
Gas station worker sentenced for theft
A NW Ohio man caught COVID after following all the recommendations.
Doing everything right, and still getting a breakthrough COVID case
4043 Peak St
Is this the most overgrown property in Toledo?
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle
Police arrest Robert Tremaine Hathorn after an hours long search following the shooting of an...
Manhunt comes to end as shooting suspect arrested in Findlay

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2021 file photo people participate in the Houston Women's March against...
Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban
Ken Salazar, the new U.S. ambassador to Mexico speaks to the press after arriving at the Benito...
US asking Mexico to let in DEA and other agents, ambassador says
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues