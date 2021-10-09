Police: Man shot on Loxley Road in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on Loxley Road near Upton Ave.

A Toledo police sergeant said officers believed a man was shot in the street. Detectives are working to get an update on his condition and track down a suspect.

The call came in around 3:30 in the 1900 block of Loxley Road. A home on the street was also hit by bullets, officers said.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

