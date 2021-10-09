Young person in critical condition after shooting on Algonquin Parkway, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A young male is in critical condition at the hospital after he was shot Saturday afternoon on Algonquin Parkway in Toledo, police said.

The calls came in around 4:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Algonquin Parkway between Central Avenue and Hughes Drive. Officers described the victim as young but didn’t have his age. They didn’t say how many times he was shot.

Police at the scene said several people were taken in for questioning, including witnesses and a possible suspect.

The gunshots rang out less than an hour after a separate shooting police are investigating that was about a mile away. Authorities told 13abc they don’t believe the two scenes are related.

Those with information can contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

