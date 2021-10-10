Traffic
10/9: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Summer-like warmth continues, but more seasonable for next weekend.
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An isolated shower or thunderstorm is likely Sunday morning, then partly sunny, breezy, and warm for the rest of the day with highs in the mid-80s. Mostly clear, mild, and breezy at times Sunday night with lows in the mid-60s. Warm and breezy Monday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. A couple of thunderstorms are likely Monday night that may be strong to severe, especially in the western counties. A lingering shower Tuesday morning, then partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s for the rest of the day. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 each day. A chance for showers Thursday, then mostly cloudy with some rain on Friday with highs in the low 70s. Dry and much cooler next weekend with highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

