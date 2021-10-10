Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Average US price of gas up by 6 cents per gallon to $3.31

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area,...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.77 per gallon. (Phil Anderson/WIBW, file photo)(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.31 per gallon.

That’s $1.07 more than a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil increases and demand goes up in Europe, where refineries are switching from burning gas to oil-based fuels.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.77 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 11 cents to $3.45 a gallon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that happened after 4:00 p.m. Saturday on Algonquin Parkway...
Young person in critical condition after shooting on Algonquin Parkway, police say
Detectives are working to get an update on their condition and track down a suspect.
Police: Man shot on Loxley Road in Toledo
Khaliyah Walker is accused of robbing the Stop and Go gas station on Lagrange.
Gas station worker sentenced for theft
A NW Ohio man caught COVID after following all the recommendations.
Doing everything right, and still getting a breakthrough COVID case
Inspectors from the Department of Housing and Urban Development gave Greenbelt Place Apartments...
Greenbelt Place Apts. fails HUD inspection

Latest News

Ohio state troopers are still investigating when the fatal wreck happened, but believe it...
Man, 73, dies in Springfield Township crash
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms