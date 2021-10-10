Driver crashes into Toledo apartment overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An overnight crash left a hole in the side of an apartment building in Toledo.

It happened around 4:30 AM on Glendale near Detroit.

An employee with the apartment complex told 13abc that the driver said she was avoiding traffic cones when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled through a thin line of trees and brush, through the parking lot, then hit the side of the building.

Toledo Police say no one was hurt, including the people inside the apartment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.