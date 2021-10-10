Traffic
Driver crashes into Toledo apartment overnight

The crash left a hole in the side of the building.(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An overnight crash left a hole in the side of an apartment building in Toledo.

It happened around 4:30 AM on Glendale near Detroit.

An employee with the apartment complex told 13abc that the driver said she was avoiding traffic cones when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled through a thin line of trees and brush, through the parking lot, then hit the side of the building.

Toledo Police say no one was hurt, including the people inside the apartment.

