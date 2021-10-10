Traffic
Man, 73, dies in Springfield Township crash

Ohio state troopers are still investigating when the fatal wreck happened, but believe it...
Ohio state troopers are still investigating when the fatal wreck happened, but believe it happened overnight.(WTAP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died after he crashed his car into a tree in Springfield Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Authorities got to the wreck shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Hill Avenue near Derbyshire Avenue. Troopers said the driver went off the side of the road, then hit a mailbox and a tree. They’re still investigating when the wreck happened, but believe it happened overnight.

State troopers identified the driver as Leon Watson, 73, of Toledo.

Investigators said he was not wearing his seatbelt when he crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

