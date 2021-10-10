Man killed after crashing off-road vehicle in Monroe County

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after crashing an off-road vehicle in Monroe County Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was driving a Coleman Powersports mini bike on private property when he lost control going around a bend, deputies said in a news release. He was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Deputies identified the man as Gregory Calkins, 62, of Monroe, Mich.

The crash remains under investigation. If anyone has information that could help authorities, they’re asked to call 734-240-7557.

