One man in hospital after crashing into tree

One man hospitalized following overnight crash in Toledo
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is in the hospital after crashing head-on into a tree early Sunday morning.
Toledo Police responded to the crash just before 3a.m. at Stickney and Matzinger.
According to police, the man drove off the road and struck a tree. The driver was ejected out of the windshield and taken to the hospital. Police tell 13abc the man is expected to be okay.
The crash remains under investigation.
