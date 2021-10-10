One man in hospital after crashing into tree

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is in the hospital after crashing head-on into a tree early Sunday morning.

Toledo Police responded to the crash just before 3a.m. at Stickney and Matzinger.

According to police, the man drove off the road and struck a tree. The driver was ejected out of the windshield and taken to the hospital. Police tell 13abc the man is expected to be okay.

The crash remains under investigation.

