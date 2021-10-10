One woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Monroe Township

Traffic
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Monroe Twp., Mich. (WTVG) - One woman is dead after being stuck by a vehicle overnight Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded just before midnight on South Dixie Highway in Monroe Township.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities are not yet releasing the identity of the driver, who was not hurt in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

