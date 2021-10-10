Thousands stolen from local non-profit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local non-profit is reeling after discovering someone stole thousands of dollars from their organization. For the last seventeen years, Heroes in Action has supported local service members, veterans, and their families.

“They’re a blessing. The work that they do. They’re miracle workers,” says Verlon James, a retired U.S. Navy Seal.

James served his country for 20 years. For the last nine years, he’s benefited from a local organization that’s helped him ever since he moved to Toledo.

“They’ve always been there for me. Even more so than other veterans organizations,” says James.

Heroes in Action discovered a series of unauthorized transactions dating back more than a year. Amounting to thousands of dollars of stolen money.

“To steal from an organization like Heroes in Action, it’s trifling. It breaks my heart, it really does,” says James.

The group has completely furnished his home. It’s kept food on his table and put gifts under the Christmas tree. For James, the incident is personal. The organization is losing money that they could’ve used to help his fellow veterans.

“Possibly five veterans that we could have fed. Fed them very well. Possibly for 3-6 months,” says Heroes in Action operations manager Trent Heisler.

Heisler tracked the charges to a person unknown to the organization then turned the name over to Toledo Police who are investigating. Both men have a message for the person who did this.

“You broke the law and now you’re going to face the consequences, and I don’t think anybody is going to feel bad for you,” says Heisler.

“Give it back. You ought to be ashamed of yourself,” says James.

If you would like to help Heroes in Action by volunteering or making a donation, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.