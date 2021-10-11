10/10: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Skies will clear overnight, setting the stage for a sunny start on Monday before more clouds return. Otherwise Monday will be hot, breezy and muggy with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered thunderstorms likely Monday night, some of which can be strong to severe, especially in our western counties. Overnight lows in the mid-60s. A lingering shower Tuesday morning, then still breezy but not as warm with highs in the mid-70s and partly sunny skies. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. A high around 80 for Thursday with showers likely into Friday. Highs Friday in the low 70s. Partly sunny Saturday with a shower possible, then dry and mainly sunny on Sunday. Highs in the low 60s both days.

