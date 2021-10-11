Traffic
Bedford Public Schools cancels bus route on Monday

(Bedford Now)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - Staffing shortages have once again led Bedford Public Schools to cancel one of its bus routes on Monday.

Route 29 has been canceled for both morning and afternoon service.

Bedford High School, junior high school, and MRE have provided instructions on arrival and dismissal processes for students in cars.

