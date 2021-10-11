Dine in the 419: Sweet Treats at Wixey Bakery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve been serving the Toledo community for decades, and this week on Dine in the 419, we got a little sneak peek at what Wixey Bakery has to offer, and how they keep the traditional recipes alive.

Brian Wixey, one of the co-owners of Wixey Bakery, shared how special it is to work with his siblings and parents. Though the team can get creative with experimentation, the bakery is known for its traditional recipes and makes everything from homemade donuts to custom cakes, fritters, bread bowls, and more.

“We do everything by hand, most of the rolling, the sheet for cookies, the Danish dough, or whatever you might need it for,” Brian said. “For generations, 91 years. We hold true to most of the recipes. There are some bases that we’ll use just to expedite the process a little bit, but for the most part, cookies, same recipes all the time.”

What are everyone’s favorite donuts that are requested the most?

“I think a cream-filled straight is a fan-favorite, apple fritters this time of season. The glaze donuts sell pretty well -- those are the staple we always have on hand,” Brian said.

One of the cake-decorators, Chrissy Conrad said it has always been her dream to work at the bakery, ever since getting elephant ears with her mom. Conrad worked at multiple other storefronts to gain experience to eventually apply to Wixey, one of the best decisions she said she has ever made.

“I absolutely love being here. Everybody here is so wonderful, the food’s great, all the tasty treats, I really couldn’t be any happier,” Conrad said.

Wixey Bakery is located in South Toledo at 2017 Glendale Ave. and is open from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday-Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.