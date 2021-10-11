Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Former director of Bryan autism school sentenced for theft

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost(Ohio House of Representatives)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former executive director of a Bryan-based school and academy for people with autism was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

An investigation by the Ohio Attorney General, Bryan Police Department, and Ohio Department of Education found that Bonnie Kimpling, 53, stole more than $150,000 from the P.A.T.H. School for Autism and the P.A.T.H. Academy for Autism.

In addition to the jail time, Kimpling was sentenced to five years of community control, fined $2,500, and ordered to pay approximately $32,269 in restitution. She was also given a 2-year prison term if she fails to meet the terms of her probation.

The P.A.T.H. School was closed after Kimpling was terminated and indicted in 2020.

“This school’s mission was to work alongside parents to educate children facing difficult obstacles, not to get rich off of them,” Ohio A.G. Dave Yost said. “This thief not only let down kids, she left a hole in this community.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man hospitalized following overnight crash in Toledo.
One man in hospital after crashing into tree
Ohio state troopers are still investigating when the fatal wreck happened, but believe it...
73-year-old man dies in Springfield Township crash
Police are investigating a shooting that happened after 4:00 p.m. Saturday on Algonquin Parkway...
One person in critical condition after shooting on Algonquin Parkway, police say
Detectives are working to get an update on their condition and track down a suspect.
Police: Man shot on Loxley Road in Toledo
The crash left a hole in the side of the building.
Driver crashes into Toledo apartment overnight

Latest News

Sugary treats with the Toledo favorite.
Dine in the 419: Wixey Bakery
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Police searching for suspect who assaulted foreign exchange student
Country Garden Club of Perrysburg hosted Holiday Trunk Show
Country Garden Club hosts Holiday Trunk Show
Fashion show boosts local designers
Fashion show boosts local designers