Former director of Bryan autism school sentenced for theft

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former executive director of a Bryan-based school and academy for people with autism was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

An investigation by the Ohio Attorney General, Bryan Police Department, and Ohio Department of Education found that Bonnie Kimpling, 53, stole more than $150,000 from the P.A.T.H. School for Autism and the P.A.T.H. Academy for Autism.

In addition to the jail time, Kimpling was sentenced to five years of community control, fined $2,500, and ordered to pay approximately $32,269 in restitution. She was also given a 2-year prison term if she fails to meet the terms of her probation.

The P.A.T.H. School was closed after Kimpling was terminated and indicted in 2020.

“This school’s mission was to work alongside parents to educate children facing difficult obstacles, not to get rich off of them,” Ohio A.G. Dave Yost said. “This thief not only let down kids, she left a hole in this community.”

