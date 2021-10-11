Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

The importance of National Coming Out Day

The director of Equality Toledo talks about changing the stigma.
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coming out is a giant step for many people in the LGBTQ community, and it’s why days like National Coming Out Day are so important. Celebrated on October 11 each year, National Coming Out Day is the anniversary of the 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

Sheena Barnes is the director of Equality Toledo, an organization that works with state and local officials to make sure that the LGBTQ community can have safe spaces in northwest Ohio. She says their mission is to provide training and education to people in the hopes of changing the stigma. “We celebrate today for those who can come out safely, and then we advocate for those who unfortunately can’t come out safely today.”

Barnes says that people do seem to feel safer coming out these days than 5, 10, or 20 years ago. That’s partially because of the work the younger generation is doing on social media. “I think right now we’re still seeing the struggles of a binary world where you have to be this or that, and our youth today are leading the forum and the way to say, ‘Hey I’m me and I choose to be me for today so no labels.’” says Barnes

Recently, Barnes has been hearing that some people think LGBTQ community members don’t have to come out anymore since our world today is much more open. But she says this is not the case, and it’s why days like October 11th are so important to educate LGBTQ allies. “The person chooses to come out every day to a new person, to a new job, to a new setting, and so it’s a daily journey of who, when, and are you safe to come out.”

To learn more about National Coming Out Day, the LGBTQ community and Equality Toledo, you can visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio state troopers are still investigating when the fatal wreck happened, but believe it...
73-year-old man dies in Springfield Township crash
One man hospitalized following overnight crash in Toledo.
One man in hospital after crashing into tree
Police are investigating a shooting that happened after 4:00 p.m. Saturday on Algonquin Parkway...
One person in critical condition after shooting on Algonquin Parkway, police say
The crash left a hole in the side of the building.
Driver crashes into Toledo apartment overnight
The sheriff's office says the man was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.
Man killed after crashing off-road vehicle in Monroe County

Latest News

Poison hemlock is a toxic weed. It's becoming more wide-spread, including here in Toledo, and...
Poison Hemlock overspreading in Ohio
Early detection is important when it comes to fighting and surviving cancer
The importance of cancer screenings in a pandemic
October 11th marks the 24th anniversary of the March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights
National Coming Out Day 2021
Poison Hemlock overspreading Ohio
Poison Hemlock overspreading Ohio