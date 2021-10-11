Traffic
October 11th Weather Forecast

Very Warm Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a near record high in the middle 80s. A few showers and storms are possible early Tuesday morning especially west of I-75. Highs will be in the middle 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will be around 80. There is a chance for more showers and storms late Thursday. Rain is likely on Friday and Friday night. Highs will be in the middle 70s on Friday, low to mid 60s on Saturday, and in the upper 50s to around 60 on Sunday.

