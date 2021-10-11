Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Poison Hemlock overspreading in Ohio

It’s been in Ohio since the 1800′s, but experts say its population is now exploding.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Poison Hemlock is invasive, brought to the US from Europe centuries ago. But experts say its coverage is exploding, and so is the danger.

Amy Stone is an Extension Educator of Agriculture and Natural Resources with the Ohio State University. “It’s very toxic to mammals, to humans and animals,” she tells 13abc. “It’s a concern, both in urban areas, and then also in rural areas where people may have livestock.”

Stone says that this species thrives in wet conditions, and our wet summer may be why the population is growing. Poison Hemlock is found in ditches and along the sides of roads and paths. She says it can look similar to parsley in its first year, and Queen Anne’s Lace when it flowers in its second year. Dead or alive, from the roots to the seeds, it won’t cause a rash or burn but it can kill you.

“The plant has to be ingested, and that could be through eating parts of the plant, it could be through your nose or eyes,” Stone explains.

It can lead to respiratory failure and Poison Hemlock is rapidly spreading across the country and in Toledo.

Paul Rasmusson is the Director of Public Service for the City of Toledo. “We started getting some concerned calls in our public spaces,” he tells 13abc. “We’ve got a lot of walking trails and parks and boulevards that people walk in. This is actually the first year we’ve received calls, at least to my knowledge.”

This time of year, you can find either the short herbaceous plants or the tall, hollow stems with small purple splotches. Either way, don’t pull it.

“If it’s individual plants, you can carefully dig it out, trying to get as much of the root system as possible,” explains Stone. “Where you have large expanses of it, a chemical treatment with an herbicide is recommended.”

Rasmusson expects even more Poison Hemlock to pop up next year because of how much he’s seen this year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio state troopers are still investigating when the fatal wreck happened, but believe it...
73-year-old man dies in Springfield Township crash
One man hospitalized following overnight crash in Toledo.
One man in hospital after crashing into tree
Police are investigating a shooting that happened after 4:00 p.m. Saturday on Algonquin Parkway...
One person in critical condition after shooting on Algonquin Parkway, police say
The crash left a hole in the side of the building.
Driver crashes into Toledo apartment overnight
The sheriff's office says the man was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.
Man killed after crashing off-road vehicle in Monroe County

Latest News

Early detection is important when it comes to fighting and surviving cancer
The importance of cancer screenings in a pandemic
October 11th marks the 24th anniversary of the March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights
National Coming Out Day 2021
On this day in 1987 was the March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights
The importance of National Coming Out Day
Poison Hemlock overspreading Ohio
Poison Hemlock overspreading Ohio