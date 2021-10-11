Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Police searching for suspect who assault foreign exchange student

A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A foreign exchange student was assaulted after an altercation at a Dorr St. bar on Saturday night.

Toledo Police arrived at Chaser’s Bar at the corner of Dorr and N. Byrne just after 11:30 p.m., where officers found the 20-year-old victim lying unconscious in the road with friends trying to help him.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Witnesses told officers the suspect took a necklace belonging to the victim during the assault, but the victim denied that any items were stolen and “was not cooperative,” according to a TPD report.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a thin build and wearing a red shirt.

