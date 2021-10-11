Traffic
Reba McEntire schedules Toledo tour date

Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire(Live Nation)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Country music superstar Reba McEntire is heading to Toledo during her Reba: Live In Concert tour.

McEntire will perform at the Huntington Center on January 20. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at reba.com and livenation.com.

She will be joined on this tour date by Hannah Dasher.

