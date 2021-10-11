Reba McEntire schedules Toledo tour date

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Country music superstar Reba McEntire is heading to Toledo during her Reba: Live In Concert tour.

McEntire will perform at the Huntington Center on January 20. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at reba.com and livenation.com.

She will be joined on this tour date by Hannah Dasher.

