Sheriff, MSP, FBI search home of missing Michigan woman

TECUMSEH, Mich. (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Michigan State Police returned to the home of a missing Michigan woman on Monday.

According to a statement from Sheriff Troy Bevier, deputies and agents were conducting additional searches of Dee Warner’s home and surrounding property “in an attempt to gather information into her whereabouts.” Warner, 52, was last seen on April 24 at her home on Munger Road outside of Tecumseh, Michigan.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police searched hundreds of acres of farmland with drones and on foot with K9s before suspending the search in June. At the time, they said they would not resume the investigation without a break in the case, though there has been no indication of any such break as of yet.

According to the Sheriff, investigators are still evaluating information obtained during Monday’s search. Also assisting in that search were the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a K9 unit out of Flint, and Consumer’s Energy.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Greca at 517-264-5364.

