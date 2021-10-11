Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Monday following a weekend of major service disruptions.

According to Flightaware, the carrier has cancelled 348 flights Monday and delayed another 271 flights.

The Dallas-based airline had blamed air traffic control issues and weather for its weekend “operational challenges” that saw over 1,000 cancelled flights on Sunday alone. Southwest Airlines was the only airline to report the issues on that scale.

Southwest has struggled all summer with high numbers of delayed and canceled flights. In August it announced it was trimming its September schedule by 27 flights a day, or less than 1%, and 162 flights a day, or 4.5% of the schedule, from early October through Nov. 5.

Last week, Southwest became the latest airline to announce it was imposing a vaccine mandate on its staff. The Dallas-based company said its workers must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 in order to remain at the airline. Employees can seek approval to skip the shots due to medical or religious reasons.

One analyst said a possible reason for the weekend outages may be a work slowdown by pilots who oppose the mandate. The pilots union denied it was part of a job action.

In premarket trading, shares of Southwest Air slipped 2.6%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man hospitalized following overnight crash in Toledo.
One man in hospital after crashing into tree
Ohio state troopers are still investigating when the fatal wreck happened, but believe it...
73-year-old man dies in Springfield Township crash
Police are investigating a shooting that happened after 4:00 p.m. Saturday on Algonquin Parkway...
One person in critical condition after shooting on Algonquin Parkway, police say
Detectives are working to get an update on their condition and track down a suspect.
Police: Man shot on Loxley Road in Toledo
The crash left a hole in the side of the building.
Driver crashes into Toledo apartment overnight

Latest News

Country Garden Club of Perrysburg hosted Holiday Trunk Show
Country Garden Club hosts Holiday Trunk Show
Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.
McDonald’s offers free breakfast to educators this week
Volunteers put the finishing touches on the timing mat at the starting line of the 125th Boston...
Boston Marathon set to begin after pandemic hiatus
Fashion show boosts local designers
Fashion show boosts local designers
Blue origin is delaying William Shatner's trip because of high winds. The launch is now slated...
Blue Origin delays William Shatner’s space flight