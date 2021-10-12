Traffic
Auction open for Battle of the Birdhouses creations

Birdhouses are on display at the Genoa Bank in Maumee. They are available through an online auction, with all proceeds benefitting Nature's Nursery.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Birdhouses created during the Nature’s Nursery Battle of the Birdhouse are now up for auction online, with all proceeds going to benefit wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

The competition pitted 25 teams against each other. All 25 birdhouses are on display in the lobby of the Genoa Bank on Conant St. in Maumee.

The online auction is now open and will continue through 8 p.m. on Sunday. Visit this link to bid on a birdhouse.

Last year’s auction raised more than $3,000 for the nonprofit wildlife rescue.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

