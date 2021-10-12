Auction open for Battle of the Birdhouses creations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Birdhouses created during the Nature’s Nursery Battle of the Birdhouse are now up for auction online, with all proceeds going to benefit wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

The competition pitted 25 teams against each other. All 25 birdhouses are on display in the lobby of the Genoa Bank on Conant St. in Maumee.

The online auction is now open and will continue through 8 p.m. on Sunday. Visit this link to bid on a birdhouse.

Last year’s auction raised more than $3,000 for the nonprofit wildlife rescue.

