Find your local Trick-or-Treat times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Get ready for the ghosts, goblins, and witches to come knocking at your door with our list of local Trick-or-Treat times in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

OHIO

Archbold: October 28,, 6-7:30 p.m.

Bellevue: October 30, 6-8 p.m.

Bowling Green: October 31, 6:30-8 p.m.

Bryan: October 30, 5-6:30 p.m.

Clyde: October 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Defiance: October 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

Delta: October 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Deshler: October 23, 5-6:30 p.m.

Elmore: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Fayette: October 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

Findlay: October 30, 4-6 p.m.

Fostoria: October 30, 5:30-7 p.m.

Genoa: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Gibsonburg: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Green Springs: October 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Lake Township: October 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Liberty Center: October 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Maumee: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monclova Township: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oregon: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Ottawa Hills: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Port Clinton (downtown): October 30, 1-4 p.m.

Rocky Ridge: October 24, 6-7:30 p.m.

Rossford: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stony Ridge: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Sylvania: October 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Sylvania Township: October 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Toledo: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Tiffin: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Van Buren: October 30, 4-6 p.m.

Walbridge: October 31, 3-5 p.m.

Waterville: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Wauseon: October 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

Whitehouse: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Woodville: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

