Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Find your local Trick-or-Treat times

Trick or Treat Times
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Get ready for the ghosts, goblins, and witches to come knocking at your door with our list of local Trick-or-Treat times in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

OHIO

Archbold: October 28,, 6-7:30 p.m.

Bellevue: October 30, 6-8 p.m.

Bowling Green: October 31, 6:30-8 p.m.

Bryan: October 30, 5-6:30 p.m.

Clyde: October 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Defiance: October 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

Delta: October 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Deshler: October 23, 5-6:30 p.m.

Elmore: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Fayette: October 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

Findlay: October 30, 4-6 p.m.

Fostoria: October 30, 5:30-7 p.m.

Genoa: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Gibsonburg: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Green Springs: October 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Lake Township: October 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Liberty Center: October 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Maumee: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monclova Township: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oregon: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Ottawa Hills: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Port Clinton (downtown): October 30, 1-4 p.m.

Rocky Ridge: October 24, 6-7:30 p.m.

Rossford: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stony Ridge: October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Sylvania: October 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Sylvania Township: October 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Toledo: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Tiffin: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Van Buren: October 30, 4-6 p.m.

Walbridge: October 31, 3-5 p.m.

Waterville: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Wauseon: October 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

Whitehouse: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Woodville: October 31, 6-8 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Authorities search home of missing Michigan woman
Clifford Owensby, a Black paraplegic man, says he was racially profiled during a traffic stop...
Paraplegic man pulled from car by Ohio officers during traffic stop
New scam changes residents' electric supplier
New scam changes residents’ electric supplier, costing them money
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Police searching for suspect who assaulted foreign exchange student

Latest News

Myla was pulled up on stage by country star Dierks Bentley who serenaded her.
Local 7-year-old battling leukemia serenaded by country star
Dee Warner has been missing since late April, today several law enforcement agencies searched...
Multiple law enforcement agencies search the property of missing woman Dee Warner
A new serum treatment reagent, designed to enable faster, more accurate organ transplant...
Transplant patients put on hold if they refuse COVID vaccine
Poison hemlock is a toxic weed. It's becoming more wide-spread, including here in Toledo, and...
Poison Hemlock overspreading in Ohio