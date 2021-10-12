Find your local Trick-or-Treat times
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Get ready for the ghosts, goblins, and witches to come knocking at your door with our list of local Trick-or-Treat times in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.
OHIO
Archbold: October 28,, 6-7:30 p.m.
Bellevue: October 30, 6-8 p.m.
Bowling Green: October 31, 6:30-8 p.m.
Bryan: October 30, 5-6:30 p.m.
Clyde: October 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Defiance: October 28, 6-7:30 p.m.
Delta: October 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
Deshler: October 23, 5-6:30 p.m.
Elmore: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
Fayette: October 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
Findlay: October 30, 4-6 p.m.
Fostoria: October 30, 5:30-7 p.m.
Genoa: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
Gibsonburg: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
Green Springs: October 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Lake Township: October 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Liberty Center: October 29, 5:30-7 p.m.
Maumee: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
Monclova Township: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
Oregon: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
Ottawa Hills: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
Port Clinton (downtown): October 30, 1-4 p.m.
Rocky Ridge: October 24, 6-7:30 p.m.
Rossford: October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Stony Ridge: October 31, 5-7 p.m.
Sylvania: October 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Sylvania Township: October 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Toledo: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
Tiffin: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
Van Buren: October 30, 4-6 p.m.
Walbridge: October 31, 3-5 p.m.
Waterville: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
Wauseon: October 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
Whitehouse: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
Woodville: October 31, 6-8 p.m.
