Firefighters responding to Imagination Station for broken refrigerator line

Fire crews were seen on the roof of the Imagination Station in Downtown Toledo.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews were dispatched to the Imagination Station in downtown Toledo for a broken refrigerator line.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue representative on the scene, that line was located on the roof of the building and required fire crews to climb up there to work.

Crews say there was no fire in the building.

