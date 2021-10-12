Former Ottawa Hills Schools employee Ronald Stevens sentenced

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Ottawa Hills Schools employee who was found guilty of 31 charges ranging from rape to pandering obscenity involving a minor was sentenced to a combined total of at least 101 years in prison.

Ronald Stevens was previously found guilty on nine counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery, 11 counts of gross sexual imposition, and five counts of pandering obscenity. His maximum sentence is 104 years, 6 months.

According to Judge Eric Marks, Stevens was subject to a sentencing statute in the Reagan Tokes Act, as the crimes took place after its passage.

Stevens oversaw the janitorial and custodial staff at Ottawa Hills Local Schools. According to school officials, he was temporarily off the job at the time of his arrest. School administrators confirmed at that time that Stevens was not a coach in the district, however, he has coached recreational and private travel teams.

He was arrested in December 2019. Authorities say Stevens had improper sexual contact with multiple teenage victims.

Victims of Ronald Stevens are now speaking to the court about their experiences.



During a news conference in Dec. 2019, Ottawa Hills Chief of Police John Wenzlick said, “According to the allegations, he engaged in sexual conduct with a teenage victim.”

Stevens was also a youth baseball coach for a local organization at the recreational and travel levels. The organization immediately severed ties with Stevens upon learning of the allegations and charges.

Stevens and his wife were also accused of having coded communications while he was in prison. Lucas County prosecutors said Stevens wrote a letter to his wife containing a list of codes that would allow them to have conversations without authorities being able to understand what they were talking about. They also believe Stevens kept an index of the coded numbers under his bunk in his cell.

