Local 7-year-old battling leukemia serenaded by country star

NEW REIGEL, Ohio (WTVG) - One local girl who is battling leukemia got to share a stage with a country singer.

Dierks Bentley sang to 7-year-old Myla Brickner in front of a crowd of thousands during his concert in Cincinnati. The special moment is something Myla’s parents say was not planned.

“I was just standing there in complete shock not believing that this was really happening because she’s been looking forward to this for so long. Because we bought tickets like almost 6 months ago,” said Myla’s mom Katie.

Had a special moment tonight with a little girl named Myla, who is the true definition of a Riser… thank you for being an inspiration to us all..keep fighting the good fight pic.twitter.com/vII5fDEadl — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) October 9, 2021

During the concert, Myla’s dad, Andy, put her on his shoulders and headed toward the stage when Bentley started to perform “Riser.” He explains the song helped Myla get through cancer treatments as she battled leukemia.

When Bentley saw the sign and read the message, he invited the girl to join him onstage while he sang. It’s a moment that will no doubt continue to prove Myla, whose cancer is in remission, will continue to be a Riser.

