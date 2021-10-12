Traffic
Local 7-year-old battling leukemia serenaded by country star

Myla Brickner of New Reigel was pulled onstage by Dierks Bentley during a concert.
Myla was pulled up on stage by country star Dierks Bentley who serenaded her.
Myla was pulled up on stage by country star Dierks Bentley who serenaded her.(Katie Brickner)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW REIGEL, Ohio (WTVG) - One local girl who is battling leukemia got to share a stage with a country singer.

Dierks Bentley sang to 7-year-old Myla Brickner in front of a crowd of thousands during his concert in Cincinnati. The special moment is something Myla’s parents say was not planned.

“I was just standing there in complete shock not believing that this was really happening because she’s been looking forward to this for so long. Because we bought tickets like almost 6 months ago,” said Myla’s mom Katie.

During the concert, Myla’s dad, Andy, put her on his shoulders and headed toward the stage when Bentley started to perform “Riser.” He explains the song helped Myla get through cancer treatments as she battled leukemia.

When Bentley saw the sign and read the message, he invited the girl to join him onstage while he sang. It’s a moment that will no doubt continue to prove Myla, whose cancer is in remission, will continue to be a Riser.

