Man who left injured motorcycle passenger after crash pleads no contest

Oswaldo Moreno was found guilty of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after entering a no contest plea.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of leaving the passenger on his motorcycle behind after a crash entered a no-contest plea and was found guilty of vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

Oswaldo Moreno will be sentenced on December 8.

Moreno and his passenger, 34-year-old Rachel Ciralsky, were involved in a crash at Bennett and Cloverdale in June 2020. Witnesses told Toledo Police officers that Moreno left the scene of the crash, leaving Ciralsky lying in Bennett.

Ciralsky was transported to the hospital where she died.

More than 100 people gathered for a memorial ride in May to honor Ciralsky. The memorial ride started at the Docks at International Park in Toledo. The bikers drove to the site of the crash, bringing candles and photos. They wore purple, Rachel’s favorite color, to honor her memory.

