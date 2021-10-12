Mushrooms are sprouting up in yards all over the region

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a fungus among us. A lot of you have reached out to us about mushrooms that are growing all over the place right now. With so many questions coming in, we went digging for answers.

There are a lot of different kinds of wild mushrooms popping up in yards all over the region in recent weeks. Experts say the reason for that is all the rain we’ve had.

Amy Stone is an Extension Educator with The Ohio State University here in Toledo. “We’ve been getting a lot of calls about the puff ball mushrooms. This one is on the small side, they can be pretty large. Experts say if they are two feet across they can have up to 7 million spores.”

Stone calls mushrooms nature’s decomposers, and says she loves seeing them at work. “They have a relationship with the organic matter under the soil. As that breaks down, the mushrooms form, and that’s what we see above ground.”

Experts say there are at least 2,000 different kinds of wild mushrooms in Ohio. “When we have balance in nature, when the trees and mushrooms are responding to each other. it’s a good thing that we’re seeing them.”

We found a few different species at the Toledo Botanical Garden. They come in all different colors, shapes and sizes. Some people have concerns about children and pets being around wild mushrooms.

Stone says the best advice is to keep kids and animals away from them.

“There are some that are poisonous and some that are not. I always tell people you could have a reaction to anything, so stay away from them to be on the safe side.”

A lot of people enjoy seeing the mushrooms, but if you don’t you will have to remove them by hand. “There is nothing you can buy at the store and spray to get rid of them, and I think that is important to remind people. Some want them to go away and the only way to do that is to remove them by hand.”

The mushrooms will actually begin to disappear on their own in the days and weeks ahead. “They’ll start to diminish as the season progresses and as the temperatures get colder, they’ll disappear.

In the meantime, Stone says take a closer look at the mushrooms in your yard, because you might be surprised by their natural beauty.

If you’d like to learn more, click here.

Also, there’s a free OSU webinar called Fungi of the Field and Woods this Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.