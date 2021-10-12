New device charging station at BGSU

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Sustainability is something that’s very important to leaders on BGSU’s campus, but now, students have a new way of practicing that sustainability.

The work to get a charging station onto Bowling Green State University’s campus started back in November. Nick Hennessy with the University worked with students throughout the project. He says he’s happy to see such a close-up lesson for students.

“When they look around and get the idea there are no cords and it’s all coming from the sun, hopefully, there’s a learning experience,” he says.

Hennessy says the solar energy harnessed here can charge between 75 and 150 devices per day. In the long run, it’s not much. “If we were to generate a lot more of these about campus, then we’ll maybe start adding up savings and start talking about carbon footprint reduction.”

But he values the investment because of how it answers the university’s questions: “We’re teaching people about renewable energy. What is it? Where does it come from? How can you practically use it? What are some ways we can have that present on campus?” He adds, “We’re provided this tremendous resource from the sun, every single day all day.”

It’s the first of its kind on campus, and some students say they’d like to see more.

Chien Tranphuoc is with the Resident Student Association. He tells 13abc, “The creation of this solar table is a demonstration of protecting the environment, and to be a public university for the public good.”

The solar panels have an output of 1.2 kilowatts, powering six outlets, 5 USB and 5 USB-C charging ports, and 2 wireless chargers. And it can stand up to Bowling Green’s blustery winds.

