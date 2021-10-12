Traffic
October 12th Weather Forecast

Rain likely late week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few sprinkles are possible today with a high in the low 70s. The mid to upper 70s are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain is likely Thursday night through Friday night (possibly into Saturday morning). Temperatures will be cooler early next week with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

