ODOT hosting hiring events for seasonal snowplow drivers

ODOT District 1 hiring seasonal snowplow drivers (Source: WOIO)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is hosting two hiring events to hire seasonal snowplow drivers.

ODOT District 1, which includes Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties, is hiring approximately 37 drivers.

The hiring events will take place:

  • Oct. 21, 12-5 p.m. at ODOT District 1 Office Lima
  • Oct. 28, 12-4 p.m. at the Defiance County maintenance garage

Follow this link to apply in advance.

Applicants will complete interviews during the event along with physical abilities tests and a driving record review. Applicants should bring their driver’s license, and if possible, complete the online application prior to the event.

Applicants must have a valid Class A or B CDL with tanker endorsement, a good driving record, and submit to a drug screen and background check.

A typical work week is 40 hours, more for snow and ice events. However, on-call and part-time options may be available.

The rate of pay is $18.59 an hour. Seasonal drivers can expect to work from December through March.

