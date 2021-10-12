Traffic
Printke takes plea agreement, will be sentenced later in October

Timothy Printke is charged with felonious assault and kidnapping after allegedly holding a...
Timothy Printke is charged with felonious assault and kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will in a Toledo basement.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has accepted a plea agreement on charges that he held the mother of his children against her will and threatened to kill her in May.

Timothy Printke had originally entered a plea of not guilty, but on Tuesday, he agreed to plead guilty to a charge of felonious assault and abduction, a lesser charge than the original kidnapping.

Printke allegedly held the victim in the basement of a home in the 1700 block of Grand on May 16, beating her and burning her with a torch and lit cigarettes. He also allegedly choked her to the point of near unconsciousness and put a knife to her throat while threatening to kill her. When the victim fled, he allegedly dragged her back into the house by her hair.

He will be sentenced on October 26.

