Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo City Council approves new police contracts

Toledo police officers will receive 4% raises each year for three years and a one-time COVID premium payment.
(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council has approved a new contract with the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association on Tuesday. The new contracts allow for raises over three years as well as a one-time COVID premium payment.

According to the outlined contract, Toledo police will receive a 4% increase to base pay retroactive to January of this year. They will also receive additional 4% raises in January of 2022 ad 2023.

The contract also allows for a flat COVID premium payment of $3,500. The purpose, says the city council, is to “recognize the Toledo Police Officers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those currently employed by the department, as well as those who worked during the pandemic in 2020 and have since retired, will be eligible for the payment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Dee Warner still missing after extensive search of property
Poison hemlock is a toxic weed. It's becoming more wide-spread, including here in Toledo, and...
Poison Hemlock overspreading in Ohio
New scam changes residents' electric supplier
New scam changes residents’ electric supplier, costing them money
Clifford Owensby, a Black paraplegic man, says he was racially profiled during a traffic stop...
Paraplegic man pulled from car by Ohio officers during traffic stop
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Former Ottawa Hills Schools employee Ronald Stevens sentenced

Latest News

Maumee Bay Needs Outside TLC
Toledo man facing charges after allegedly assaulting Fostoria Police officer
Toledo man facing charges after allegedly assaulting Fostoria Police officer
Building Better Schools: Bullying Prevention
Building Better Schools: Bullying Prevention
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Dee Warner still missing after extensive search of property