Toledo City Council approves new police contracts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council has approved a new contract with the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association on Tuesday. The new contracts allow for raises over three years as well as a one-time COVID premium payment.

According to the outlined contract, Toledo police will receive a 4% increase to base pay retroactive to January of this year. They will also receive additional 4% raises in January of 2022 ad 2023.

The contract also allows for a flat COVID premium payment of $3,500. The purpose, says the city council, is to “recognize the Toledo Police Officers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those currently employed by the department, as well as those who worked during the pandemic in 2020 and have since retired, will be eligible for the payment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.