Toledo man facing charges after allegedly assaulting Fostoria Police officer

Sophine Williams is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Fostoria Police officer on...
Sophine Williams is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Fostoria Police officer on Monday, Oct. 11.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed through the window of a Fostoria Police cruiser, injuring an officer inside.

Sophine Lesean Williams, 26, is facing charges of burglary, felonious assault, and vandalism. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Fostoria Police were called to the 1200 block of Peeler Dr. on Monday on reports of an intoxicated male being violent. As the officer approached the scene, Williams came to the cruiser with what appeared to be a knife in his hand and stabbed through the driver’s side window, piercing the glass and narrowly missing the officer’s head.

Williams tried to run, but officers apprehended him without incident. A handheld knife steel rod, approximately 12 inches long, was identified as the object Williams used.

Fostoria EMS attempted to evaluate and treat Williams but he was combative with personnel and was taken to an emergency room. He remains in custody.

The officer was treated at the hospital for glass on her face and in her eyes. She sustained minor cuts on her face from the breaking glass.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

