Building Better Schools: Snitching... or reporting?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

Students at Ella P Stewart Academy for Girls are learning the difference between snitching on a classmate and reporting a bullying incident.

The school counselor is spreading an important anti-bullying message through music.

Angel Hill is a third grader. She says, “Snitching is like tattle-tailing and reporting is like telling what happened”

Shannon Carter is the school counselor at Ella P Stewart Academy for girls. She is teaching the girls the ABC’s of bully prevention through songs in music class. Carter says, “Our goal is to prevent bullying situation’s from happening and once we educate the girls on what it looks like what they should do when they see it how to help a friend and how to be an up-stander versus a bystander, it eliminates those situations.”

The school is holding a UNITY walk October 20 to raise awareness about bullying.

