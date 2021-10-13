In need of fertilizer for your garden or farm? The University of Findlay is giving away free manure

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Winter is coming, as they say in Westeros, which means it’s time to prepare your flower beds, gardens, and other plant-growing land areas for the colder seasons. To help, the University of Findlay is offering free manure to anyone in the public who needs a fertilizer boost this fall.

The university has collected this abundance of manure from their equestrian and animal science farms and is making it available to area farmers and gardeners.

The manure can be picked up at the University western farm located at 14700 U.S. Route 68 in Findlay, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The University asks that you call the farm office at 419-434-4656 to schedule your pick up. Upon entering the facility, follow the road to the first stop sign, then turn right. A staff member will meet you at the manure pad to load your truck or trailer.

For more information or if you have any questions, you are asked to call the farm office at 419-434-4656.

