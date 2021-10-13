Traffic
New LC4 program works to get more dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes

It’s called the Glass City Pittie Transfer Program.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a creative new effort underway at Lucas County Canine Care and Control to help get more dogs out of the shelter and into homes. It’s all thanks to a grant from a national organization.

A lot of dogs at LC4 are at the shelter for months at a time. A new program is aimed at giving many of them more chances at finding a forever home. It’s called the Glass City Pittie Transfer Program.

Kelly Sears is the Director of LC4.

“It doesn’t matter if we have the best shelter in the world, it is still not a home for these dogs. The longer they are here the worse it gets for them, and the more overlooked they get.”

The new program is designed to get some of the longer-stay, harder-to-adopt dogs into forever homes.

Gina Benner is the Adoption Center Supervisor at LC4.“This is a community initiative to bring everyone together to create positive outcomes for these dogs.”

Here’s how it works. Any Pit Bull-type dog, weighing at least 50 pounds and over the age of five months can be part of the program. They also have to have been at LC4 for more than 30 days.

Dogs meeting that criteria can be taken in by a non-profit shelter or rescue. In turn, that rescue will receive $150.

“An extra $150 can help that rescue or shelter with medical costs or transfer costs that come up. It can be used for any cost associated with taking another dog into the program,” says Benner.

Sears says all the dogs that are part of the transfer program will be tracked. “Part of the grant is the need to follow-up on all outcomes, so we need to know when and who a dog was adopted to.”

Friends of Lucas County Dogs is a non-profit that raises money to help improve the lives of dogs at LC4.

The group received a $15,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society, which aims to end the practice of euthanizing adoptable dogs. It’s one of multiple grants given this year to improve the lives of dogs in the county.

There are about 40 dogs at LC4 that qualify for the program right now, which will operate until the money runs out.

Any non-profit rescue or shelter can apply.

To apply, CLICK HERE.

