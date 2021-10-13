Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

New police/firefighters, lead line replacement among Toledo’s American Rescue Plan spending

The mayor made the announcement at a press conference in the city on Wednesday.
(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced his plans for the $180 million in American Rescue Plan funding allocated for Toledo. Among those plans are the hiring of 100 new police officers and the replacement of lead lines throughout the city.

The mayor made the announcement at a press conference in the city on Wednesday. During that announcement, he pledged to use about $10 million of the funds to replace every private residential lead line in the city.

Additional funds would be used to demolish hundreds of abandoned buildings in the city and to build a brand new YMCA, to increase youth recreational programming by $2 mil a year for 3 years. The city would also rehire city employees that were laid off during the pandemic and make $3,500 payments to essential city employees who worked during the pandemic.

In addition to hiring 100 new police officers, the city would also hire 42 firefighters. The Toledo city council this week approved new police contracts that allow for raises of 4% per year for three years. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are also expected to start contract negotiations with the city.

The mayor’s plan now goes to the city council for approval.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Dee Warner still missing after extensive search of property
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Former Ottawa Hills Schools employee Ronald Stevens sentenced
Officers spotted the crash while patrolling the area
One person dead after car crashes into Lucas County Rec Center
Poison hemlock is a toxic weed. It's becoming more wide-spread, including here in Toledo, and...
Poison Hemlock overspreading in Ohio
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Perrysburg partners with Promedica
Perrysburg schools partners with Promedica
University of Findlay
In need of fertilizer for your garden or farm? The University of Findlay is giving away free manure
The non-profit helps veterans, service members, and their families.
Thousands stolen from local non-profit for veterans
Officers spotted the crash while patrolling the area
One person dead after car crashes into Lucas County Rec Center