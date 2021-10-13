New police/firefighters, lead line replacement among Toledo’s American Rescue Plan spending

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced his plans for the $180 million in American Rescue Plan funding allocated for Toledo. Among those plans are the hiring of 100 new police officers and the replacement of lead lines throughout the city.

The mayor made the announcement at a press conference in the city on Wednesday. During that announcement, he pledged to use about $10 million of the funds to replace every private residential lead line in the city.

Additional funds would be used to demolish hundreds of abandoned buildings in the city and to build a brand new YMCA, to increase youth recreational programming by $2 mil a year for 3 years. The city would also rehire city employees that were laid off during the pandemic and make $3,500 payments to essential city employees who worked during the pandemic.

In addition to hiring 100 new police officers, the city would also hire 42 firefighters. The Toledo city council this week approved new police contracts that allow for raises of 4% per year for three years. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are also expected to start contract negotiations with the city.

The mayor’s plan now goes to the city council for approval.

